The Bridge to Layoffs

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's board voted to lay off 88 bus drivers and 21 ferry deckhands amid a deepening fiscal crisis.

Transit agencies all around the Bay Area have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the agency that runs the Golden Gate Bridge and Golden Gate Transit facing a $48 million deficit.

Union representatives point out that the bridge district is sitting on a $220 million capital reserve fund and should use that to avoid layoffs.

Since it doesn't sound like tapping the reserve fund is in the cards, I sure hope some miracle (or federal relief) happens to keep this vital transit link from being decimated by the effects of the pandemic.