The Bridge to Layoffs
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Bridge to Layoffs

Mark Fiore

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District's board voted to lay off 88 bus drivers and 21 ferry deckhands amid a deepening fiscal crisis.

Transit agencies all around the Bay Area have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the agency that runs the Golden Gate Bridge and Golden Gate Transit facing a $48 million deficit.

Union representatives point out that the bridge district is sitting on a $220 million capital reserve fund and should use that to avoid layoffs.

Since it doesn't sound like tapping the reserve fund is in the cards, I sure hope some miracle (or federal relief) happens to keep this vital transit link from being decimated by the effects of the pandemic.

