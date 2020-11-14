Poorest Households Disproportionately Burdened by Steep Bay Area Sales Taxes

"I think that the scale of the impact was surprising to me," said SPUR Policy Analyst Susannah Parsons, who wrote the report.

At 7.25%, California has the highest state sales tax rate in the country. Local sales taxes in the Bay Area can add up to 2% on top of that — and in some cases more, in cities that have received special approval from the state Legislature. As a result, a growing number of Bay Area cities have total tax rates approaching 10% on the retail sale of items like furniture, appliances, toilet paper and other household goods, as well as other common purchases, including clothing, gasoline and restaurant food. (Housing, groceries, health care and vehicle maintenance are among a long list of exemptions.)

Sales taxes have long been an essential source of funding for state and local governments nationwide. Particularly now, amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, cash-strapped cities and counties are increasingly dependent on revenues generated from those taxes to fund basic services. Parsons notes that SPUR, for one, has been a longtime advocate of sales tax measures to fund public transit.

"The number of sales taxes in the region continues to grow," she said. "Over the last several election cycles ... many of those measures on the ballot have been sales tax measures, not just for transit, but for child care, for road repair, for public safety. So, we're aware of the continued rise of sales taxes in the region."

But, as the report spells out, sales taxes — unlike income taxes — are considered "regressive," meaning that everyone pays the same rate at the register, regardless of their income. Cumulatively, that amount ends up being a much higher percentage of a poorer person's income than that of a wealthier person.

For instance, the report finds that Bay Area households in the lowest-fifth income tier — those making under $30,000 a year — on average pay an estimated 5.5% of their incomes in sales tax. Meanwhile, those in the highest income tier — those who make more than $163,000 — pay just 1.5% of their income in sales tax, even though they typically spend more in absolute dollars.

"The idea that folks in the Bay Area who make less than $30,000 a year are paying almost 6% percent of their total income just on sales taxes, just on toilet paper and household goods from Target or from the corner store — it was surprising to see those numbers in full light," Parsons said.

For the estimated 3.3 million households in California who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to meet basic monthly needs like housing and child care, that disproportionate sales tax burden can be particularly detrimental, the report stresses. And in the Bay Area, like elsewhere in the state, that burden falls disproportionately on Black and Latino households, who are much more likely to have lower incomes and pay a greater share of it on sales taxes. The report notes that while white households are fairly evenly distributed among the region's five income tiers, Black households make up 31% of the lowest-income group, despite accounting for about 6% of the Bay Area's total population.

"The disproportionate impact of these sales taxes is fundamentally racialized," Parsons said. "Black households, households of color are overrepresented at the lowest end of the income spectrum here in the Bay Area. So, when we think about disproportionate impact, it's not just by income, it is certainly by race."