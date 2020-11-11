Turkeys Can't Really Fly Either

To keep you and your loved ones safe, this is shaping up to be the Thanksgiving to stay home, forgo travel and skip those large family gatherings.

I wanted to reimagine the classic Norman Rockwell painting of Thanksgiving dinner because while some might rejoice that they don't have to go anywhere during what are usually the busiest travel days, many people haven't seen their extended family for many months because of the pandemic.

It's of course safest to lay low and celebrate from afar, but if you absolutely have to travel to see family, there are ways you can reduce the health risks for you and your family.

In short, this sucks but stay safe and don't kill people.