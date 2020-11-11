KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
'It's Important That We Celebrate' – How the Bay Area Savored a Biden-Harris Victory
News

'It's Important That We Celebrate' – How the Bay Area Savored a Biden-Harris Victory

Beth LaBergeLakshmi Sarah
Hundreds of supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take to the streets of the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate their victory. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As news of a Biden-Harris victory settled in on Saturday morning, people throughout the Bay Area took to the streets in celebration.

"Today is a day for celebration and joy and tomorrow we get back to the fight," said Ariel Ajagu during a celebration in the Castro. "It's an ongoing thing. But it's important that we celebrate our wins and this is a huge one.”

"It’s such a weight off of my shoulders, just not feeling this existential dread," Ajagu added. "I didn't realize how much that anxiety got me down ... It’s amazing to see San Francisco all come together."

Ajagu also noted the difference in mood from earlier in the year, when the Bay Area took to the streets for several days to protest the killing of George Floyd. "People are happy, smiling. People have incredible signs and flags and are showing our pride for the feeling that we can have our country again, that we're coming back together and we're turning a new leaf.”

KQED's Beth LaBerge captured the elation in San Francisco and Oakland.

Ariel Ajagu dances with friends during a celebration for the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the streets of the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Supporters took to the streets with homemade signs and flags in support of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate their victory. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drink champagne in the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate their victory. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
An impromptu drum and pot-banging circle of music in the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Champagne is handed out in the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Alberto Roldan plays the tuba on Saturday morning in the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Hundreds of supporters celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take to the streets of the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Two women cheer as a long line of cars pass along Grand Avenue near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Lia Ballard wears an American flag while cheering as cars honk along Grand Avenue near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
A man cheers with elation from his car along Grand Avenue near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Lisa Lynn-Preston walks on stilts along Grand Avenue near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
The Grand Lake theater marquee reads 'America Just Told Trump, You're fired!' in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2020, after the victory was announced. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Sponsored