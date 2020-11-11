'It's Important That We Celebrate' – How the Bay Area Savored a Biden-Harris Victory

"It’s such a weight off of my shoulders, just not feeling this existential dread," Ajagu added. "I didn't realize how much that anxiety got me down ... It’s amazing to see San Francisco all come together."

Ajagu also noted the difference in mood from earlier in the year, when the Bay Area took to the streets for several days to protest the killing of George Floyd. "People are happy, smiling. People have incredible signs and flags and are showing our pride for the feeling that we can have our country again, that we're coming back together and we're turning a new leaf.”

KQED's Beth LaBerge captured the elation in San Francisco and Oakland.