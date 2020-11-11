'It's Important That We Celebrate' – How the Bay Area Savored a Biden-Harris Victory

Hundreds of supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take to the streets of the Castro in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 2020, to celebrate their victory. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
"Today is a day for celebration and joy and tomorrow we get back to the fight," said Ariel Ajagu during a celebration in the Castro. "It's an ongoing thing. But it's important that we celebrate our wins and this is a huge one.”
"It’s such a weight off of my shoulders, just not feeling this existential dread," Ajagu added. "I didn't realize how much that anxiety got me down ... It’s amazing to see San Francisco all come together."
Ajagu also noted the difference in mood from earlier in the year, when the Bay Area took to the streets for several days to protest the killing of George Floyd. "People are happy, smiling. People have incredible signs and flags and are showing our pride for the feeling that we can have our country again, that we're coming back together and we're turning a new leaf.”
KQED's Beth LaBerge captured the elation in San Francisco and Oakland.