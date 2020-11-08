California Elects 25-year-old Lawmaker, Youngest in 82 Years

California has elected its youngest state lawmaker in more than eight decades, elevating a 25-year-old progressive Democrat who already has years of legislative experience to the state Assembly.

Alex Lee survived a crowded nine-candidate primary election in March, then trounced his Republican rival by winning 73% of the vote in a San Francisco Bay Area district that includes part of Silicon Valley.

He plans to keep living with his mom in San Jose for the time being and had to take a part-time gig economy delivery job to make ends meet during his Assembly District 25 campaign.

Lee has worked for five different lawmakers either as a college intern or more recently a paid aide, quickly exhibiting such “encyclopedic knowledge” of pending legislation that “he became kind of the local Wikipedia for what’s happening on the Senate floor,” said state Sen. Henry Stern, who employed Lee from 2017 until he left last year to work for another lawmaker.

“He makes me look like an old man,” joked Stern, 38, who was the first Millennial elected to the Senate four years ago. “I thought I had something fresh going on there. But now Gen Z comes up and what do I know? Now I’m a Boomer.”