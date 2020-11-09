Replacement for Kamala Harris? A Very Long List of Contenders

Kamala Harris is the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, so you can start there. Would Newsom want to replace her with someone who fits that criteria? In that case, the governor has solid options.

Two Bay Area mayors fit the bill, San Francisco's London Breed, who's won high marks for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and Libby Schaaf in Oakland. Both Democrats have solid relationships with Gov. Newsom and are relatively young.

Rep. Karen Bass from Los Angeles is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Bass saw her stock rise during the vice-presidential vetting process only to be taken down by stories about her past comments regarding Cuba and Fidel Castro.

But Bass, 67, is well-liked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress who lobbied Biden's vetting committee to chose her to be his running mate. And as former Speaker of the State Assembly Bass is known as an effective legislator who worked across party lines.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who worked with Bass in the legislature, called her "my favorite Democrat," which, considering that's a short list, may not be saying much.

Then there's Rep. Barbara Lee, a longtime friend of Harris and a fellow Oaklander who has represented her city in Congress since 1998. Lee, 74, is also close to the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party and was the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing the use of force for President George W. Bush before the Iraq War.

Lee also helped bridge the divide between the left-wing and moderate parts of the party in 2016 after Hillary Clinton won the nomination. That may make her more than acceptable to all parts of the California Democratic Party.

Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, 44, is also an up and comer after crushing veteran Congressman Mike Honda in 2016. Like Harris, Khanna is Indian-American and co-chaired Bernie Sanders' national campaign for president this year.

One argument against Breed, Schaaf, Bass and Lee however is that none of them has never waged a statewide campaign in California, which is hardly an easy task given the size of the state and the cost of running successfully.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla has been widely rumored to covet a U.S. Senate seat and is a longtime friend and supporter of Newsom. Padilla chaired Newsom's aborted campaign for governor in 2010 before Jerry Brown jumped in. Padilla was also an early endorser of Newsom while he was running against former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and others in 2018.

"Gavin Newsom has just a handful of close friends," Ballard noted. "And Alex is one of them. He's part of that inner circle."

Padilla worked as an intern for Sen. Dianne Feinstein and at age 26 was elected to the LA City Council. Two years later he became the youngest person ever elected president of the city council.

Padilla, 47, just oversaw a complicated election where, for the first time, every registered voter was sent a vote-by-mail ballot. But the Secretary of State was recently caught up in controversy over a $35 million contract for nonpartisan voter outreach that went to a firm linked with Joe Biden. How much the dustup would matter to Newsom is unclear.

But as Ballard tells it, Padilla is near the top of Newsom's list. "He is eminently qualified for the position, and of all the contenders he's the most senatorial," Ballard says, meaning he believes Padilla sounds and looks like a senator.

Ballard notes that whoever Newsom chooses would be on the ballot in 2022 when the governor is up for reelection. "It's almost like having a running mate," he said, adding he wouldn't want to appoint someone who would be a drag on his own campaign. Padilla has run for statewide office twice and won both times.

Another point in Padilla's favor: It's a two-for. If Newsom chooses him, or another statewide officeholder, he would get to also name the replacement for that office as well.

State Senator Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles would be a dynamic, and younger choice to replace Harris. As Chair of the Senate Budget Committee Mitchell has been a fierce and effective advocate for social justice, working mothers and low-income people. But Mitchell, 56, was just elected to the powerful LA County Board of Supervisors would seem unlikely to give that up before she's even sworn in.

Newsom, who says he's been inundated with subtle and not-so-subtle entreaties by would-be appointees, called the decision "vexing" because of all the dynamics involved.

"In this case you've got people that voted for Kamala Harris. And so is it (someone) in her image? Do you sort of extend that narrative?," Newsom wondered aloud.

