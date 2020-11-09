'We'll See' — SF Mayor Breed Wouldn't Rule Out Joining Biden-Harris Administration, if Asked

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' ascension to the White House is felt keenly in the Bay Area. Harris was born in Oakland, attended grade school in Berkeley and worked in San Francisco government, where she first met Mayor London Breed.

Both are Black women leaders who have inspired others into office, but who also developed a friendship despite the notoriously rough-and-tumble world of San Francisco politics. In light of their history and impact on the Bay Area, Mayor Breed sat down with KQED to share her perspective on Harris' historic rise.

In this Nov. 7 interview, the day news of President-elect Joe Biden's win emerged, Breed sheds light on how she met Harris, and if she would join Harris' administration should an invitation come her way.

There is a history of San Francisco elected officials being considered for presidential administrations: In 1993, now-City Attorney Dennis Herrera was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve in the U.S. Maritime Administration, and former-Mayor Ed Lee was a much-talked-of pick for Hillary Clinton's proposed administration. Breed is also rumored to be among Governor Gavin Newsom's choices for Harris' senate seat, which he will have the opportunity to appoint.

Kate Wolffe: Mayor, can you tell us a little bit about when you first met (Vice President-elect) Kamala Harris?