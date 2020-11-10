How Californians in Every County Voted on All 12 State Propositions

Well, it's over. Almost.

The presidential election has finally been called, closing out an agonizing week of suspense. So too have the majority of local and statewide contests in California. Of the dozen state propositions, all but two — Proposition 15 and 19 — have been called by the Associated Press. That said, there are still millions of outstanding mail-in ballots left to be processed and counted in the Golden State. Ballots are still being accepted up until Nov. 20, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

The following 12 maps show up-to-date statewide tallies for every proposition, and how people in each county voted. The data is from the California Secretary of State website, and is updated regularly as additional votes are tallied and reported by county registrars. Check out KQED's 2020 Election site for a complete list of local and statewide results.