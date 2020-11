President Trump falsely claimed victory as millions of ballots were still being counted and baselessly accused Joe Biden and the Democrats of fraud.

This is it, folks, Trump is trying to steal this election in broad daylight. (See also: inviting foreign powers to meddle in our elections in broad daylight.)

At the time I'm writing this, Trump may still get enough votes to eke out an Electoral College win but either way, he and the Republicans have done plenty to sue their way to victory.