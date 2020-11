With the passage of Prop. 22 – the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in California history – gig workers for companies like Uber and Lyft will not be categorized as employees.

The workers, who are essential to the success of the handful of multibillion-dollar corporations who pushed the ballot measure through, will be considered some sort of new "contract gig worker" not eligible for regular employee benefits.

Uber and Lyft stock jumped at the news.