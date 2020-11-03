The Bay Area High School Election Workers Helping to Make Sure Your Vote Is Counted

Some program came to the school and they kind of asked if we wanted to volunteer. And I saw the opportunity and I thought I should help.

Why did you decide to help?

My mom also helped a lot with the elections, but due to COVID, she wasn't able to. So I had the opportunity, so I did.

Were you nervous?

My mom went over it with me, so I was pretty comfortable and knew what I was supposed to do.

Why do you think more youth are voting in this election?

A lot of people didn't vote last election. And I think now they know that it is very important to vote. So they're just taking the opportunity now.

What issues are most important to you this election?

The Black Lives Matter movement is very important, especially in this community, where we're at. I just think it's nice that everyone's, you know, being vocal and standing up now.

As a student, I kind of just wanted to come out here and be present. I just think it is good because we can show people our age can be more mature and take this voting thing seriously.

Juliana Contreras, Arise High School in East Oakland

Contreras, 16, is also working as a clerk at the Oakland Coliseum polling place, setting up voting machines at the beginning of the day and checking in voters.

Why did you get involved?

I mean, honestly, I've always been very social justice aware, and I wanted to make change. You know, I can't really do much about everything that's happening right now. And I know that a lot of people, they don't vote because the lines are too long. And I was like, they need younger people so it works faster, you know? So I thought that was important.

What sort of social justice issues are important to you?

Arise is very social justice driven. I was also part of the Radical Monarchs [a project aimed at empowering young girls of color]. I was in the first group. So yeah, that's like something really big that changed my mindset.

Is your family political?

Me and my mom were very political and we're very all about social justice and all that. My family is a little bit more different. Like, they have different opinions, their own political opinions. I mean, my mom may not agree, but like I mean, we're family, so yeah.

What do you think is motivating young people like yourself to step forward in new ways?

I think it's just history repeating itself. I think youth are like, wow, this is really happening again? You know, we're the future. We can do something about it.

I think it's really important for you to vote right now because it could just make a really big impact. And even if you're not doing it for yourself, this is affecting a lot of lives. And I just think it's really important. That's why I like working here.

With your long work hours here you are missing school, right?