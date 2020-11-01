'Nobody Is Going to Mess With My Vote': In-Person Voting Underway in California

This year, all voters got a ballot in the mail, part of the state’s effort to encourage people to vote remotely to avoid spreading the coronavirus that has killed more than 17,500 Californians and infected more than 900,000. So far, more than 9.4 million people have returned their ballot, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all votes Californians cast during the 2016 presidential election.

That points to a potential record-high turnout as vote centers opened in advance of Election Day on Tuesday. The 14.6 million votes cast in 2016 was the most ever in a California election. The highest percentage of registered voters to cast ballots since 1910 was 88.38% in 1964.

The state Legislature agreed to let counties offer fewer polling places this year, but only if they opened them earlier. But like most things in 2020, voting in person won’t be the same.