Proposition 15 would change that, assessing that property more often so that corporations pay their fair share — raising billions of dollars a year for schools and local government services.

Critics of Proposition 15, led by California business groups like the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, argued that they already pay high taxes and face burdensome regulations in the state. Now, in the middle of a pandemic, when businesses are struggling to survive and unemployment is high, is not the time to raise taxes on them, they said. In their view, Proposition 15 was a money grab by powerful unions that wanted to use the money to pay for their members’ over-priced pensions.

Opponents of Proposition 15 also said if it passed, homeowners would be the next ones targeted for higher taxes, although there is no indication that would really happen.

Proposition 15 was one of the highest-profile propositions on the ballot, with at least $148 million spent — at least $67 million in support and at least $74 million against.