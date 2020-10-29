Elections Officials Seek 'Dozens' of Missing Ballots From Richmond Drop Box

Contra Costa County election officials have confirmed that ballots deposited into a drop box located at Richmond City Hall on Oct. 12 have gone missing.
Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa's assistant registrar of voters, said Thursday that county officials do not know why "dozens, max" of ballots that were placed in the drop box at Richmond City Hall cannot be accounted for.
Konopasek said a two-person team from his office collected 84 ballots from that drop box on Oct. 12, a pick-up that happens six days a week.