The 'Petro-State' of California

Fracking made up only 1.5% of California's oil production in 2019 while traditional drilling made up 77% of the production in our "petro-state."

The chair of the Natural Resources and Water Committee, state Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles), points out that there is much more to California's oil and gas-producing picture than fracking.

Even in a state Legislature dominated by Democrats in a state known for environmentalism, keeping oil in the ground is a lot trickier than you'd think.

In large part, we can thank campaign cash and aggressive lobbying for that.