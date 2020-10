If you're left confused after reading some of the propositions on the California ballot, you are not alone! There are some tricky ones to wade through this year.

Bay Curious Prop Fest explains each of the 12 propositions in bite-size podcast episodes that go beyond the ballot language. We answer questions like: What kind of impact will this proposition have? Why are we voting on this? And what are arguments for and against it?

Binge them all, or pick and choose as you need.