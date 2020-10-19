Not Quite Free . . .

Nearly 5.2 million U.S. citizens won't be able to vote in the upcoming election due to state voting restrictions related to current or previous felony convictions.

The Sentencing Project released a report that breaks down felon disenfranchisement by state, highlighting the fact that voting restrictions disproportionately impact African Americans.

Over 2.2 million people who have already completed their sentences (including parole and probation) live in states where it is no easy task to regain the right to vote.

If you've done your time and are living and working among friends, neighbors and coworkers, shouldn't you be guaranteed the right to vote?