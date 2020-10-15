Counting Down to the End of the Census Count

The 2020 U.S. census is ending. Make sure you get counted before midnight tonight!

The census count determines how many Congressional seats each state gets and divides the $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending among the states.

In other words, making sure every person in California is counted helps the state in many, many ways.

Minority groups are generally underrepresented in U.S. census counts and, surprise, surprise, the Trump administration has been fighting for months to end the count early.