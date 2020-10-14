Alameda County's Plan for School Reopening? Widespread Teacher Testing

Alameda County Superintendent of Schools Karen Monroe announced a deal Wednesday with COVID-19 testing company Curative Inc. to provide testing for school staff. The test is an oral test, using self-administered swabs. At school sites, an appointed staff member or nurse would witness the test being taken, return it to a sealed bag and hand it off for pick-up, according to Monroe. Results would be known in 48 hours.

The contract comes at little or no cost to Alameda County school districts and would be provided to all TK-12 and authorized charter schools. Other schools in Alameda would have the opportunity to sign on later.

The tests cost $100 each, and the testing company would bill teachers’ insurance providers directly. In March, California state officials said insurance providers will be responsible for covering the costs of testing essential workers.

“There is no cost to the districts, that's essential,” Monroe said. “Particularly in these times of budget uncertainty at the state level and uncertainty for districts. What it's going to mean for districts is the ability to get results that show that their employees are covered free and give the ability when there is a particular case to respond very quickly. This is at the [school] site level, the ability to actually administer tests, which I think is critical.”

The deal also covers community and court schools, like Butler Academic Academy, run by the Alameda County Office of Education.

Curative Inc. — which has already set up testing kiosks in Berkeley and Los Angeles — is currently working to provide tests to some schools in Texas, but this would be its first foray into working with California schools, according to a district spokesperson.

Both the state Department of Health and the Alameda County Public Health Department have recommended testing be in place before campuses reopen, and that at least 25% of all school staff be tested every two weeks — including teachers, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, janitors, bus drivers or any other school employee that may have contact with students or other staff.