Alameda County's Plan for School Reopening? Widespread Teacher Testing

"Since the pandemic began, we've realized how important it is to have timely and accurate testing. And as we've come closer to considering when to open schools and how, testing is a critical element of that," Monroe said. "And because I have the ability to be in meetings and hear conversations at the state level, it became very clear to me that we really did not have a good solution for this. So I began talking to different companies and potential partners to see if we could solve this problem."
But some teachers still have concerns about reopening too soon, despite widespread testing plans.
“Testing does nothing to mitigate the risk factors that exist for me and my students: our zip code has one of the highest infection rates in the county, our classrooms are tiny and lack adequate ventilation, the high rates of asthma and other underlying conditions in our student and staff population," said Fremont High School Teacher Maya Brodkey, in a statement. “Distance learning isn’t serving our kids, but I would rather they get a spotty education than risk them (or our staff) getting sick.”
Other metrics that both parents and teachers are asking for, along with testing, are: adequate PPE, emergency contact tracing plans and deep cleaning plans, as well as clearly communicated plans for staggered drop-offs. Public health recommendations also include restricting classes to small cohorts of students who remain isolated during lunch, recess and bathroom breaks, as well as plans in place should an outbreak occur.
Schools and school districts may reopen for in-person instruction at any time if they are located counties that have not been on the county monitoring list within the prior 14 days.
According to data posted by the state Tuesday, Alameda and Santa Clara counties will join San Francisco in the orange tier — which allows schools to reopen physical classrooms — as long as they follow state guidance on how to do so safely. Several Bay Area teachers unions are pushing for worksite-specific COVID-19 prevention plans that show how schools will conduct timely testing and contact tracing as a condition of reopening.
The California Department of Public Health recommends surveillance testing be implemented based on the local disease trends, and if there is an increase in community transmission schools should increase testing to detect potential cases as lab testing capacity allows.
Monroe said the next step is to procure testing for students.
This post has been updated.