About Those Unofficial 'Official' Ballot Drop Boxes
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

About Those Unofficial 'Official' Ballot Drop Boxes

Mark Fiore

California's attorney general ordered state Republicans to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes that had been placed at churches, gun shops and other locations and warned against "vote tampering."

State GOP leaders claimed perfect innocence and said they are just trying to get out the vote, while pinning blame on Democrats for expanding voting access.

No matter what you think about "ballot harvesting," competing ballot boxes from counties and rival political parties is definitely not the way to go.

