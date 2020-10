It's Indigenous Peoples Day, the holiday that celebrates Native American cultures and peoples – it began as a Bay Area counter-protest to Columbus Day.

I grew up learning the sanitized and ahistorical version of Christopher Columbus.

You know, the guy who wrote, "let us in the name of the Holy Trinity go on sending all the slaves that can be sold."

It's high time we end the reverence for a violent slave-trading killer once and for all.