SF Supervisors Schedule Vote on 'CAREN' Act, Banning Racially Biased 911 Calls

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors plan to vote later this month on a local measure that would bar anyone in the city from filing false, racially biased police reports.

Introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton in July, the Caution Against Racial and Exploitive Non-Emergencies (or "CAREN") Act would amend the police code, in a nod to a series of recent high-profile confrontations, captured on video, of white people calling the police on African Americans for generally innocuous behavior. The measure has the unanimous support of the board, with supervisors scheduled to vote on Oct. 20.

From the 2018 “Barbecue Becky” incident, when a white woman called the police on two black men who were barbecuing by Lake Merritt in Oakland, to the white couple who in June threatened to call the police on a Filipino in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, Walton contends these calls weaponize the police against people of color.