Opposites Repel

Following Sen. Kamala Harris' performance in Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, President Trump referred to her as a "monster" and a "communist."

The fact that Trump refers to you as "this monster" and "totally unlikeable" would likely be considered a badge of honor by most people in the Bay Area.

Even though I was hoping the Oakland-born Harris would completely eviscerate Vice President Mike Pence onstage, she did a good job at highlighting some of the Trump administration's failings.

Judging by the president's post-debate analysis, Harris must have won the debate.