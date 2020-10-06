President Superspreader

Though nearly 100 residence staff work at the White House, the first thing President Trump did upon returning from the hospital was remove his face mask.

Because Trump is trying to project an everything-is-just-fine image of strength and invincibility, the White House outbreak may get worse.

Never mind, though, the president swears "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

According to the Washington Post, the people who keep the White House residence running, cook the food and cut the flowers are largely Black and Latino.

Rather than taking the virus seriously and advocating disease prevention, Trump is again touting miracle cures that either don't work or are not available to people who don't happen to be president.