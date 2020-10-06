Newsom Appoints First Openly Gay Justice to California Supreme Court

"I am not here in spite of the struggle. I'm here because of the struggle. It is deep in my character."

Acknowledging the significance of being the first openly gay member of California's highest court, Jenkins said he hoped the move would send a message to LGBT youth.

"I want these young people to know that living a life of authenticity is the greatest gift you can give yourself," Jenkins said. "And if you do that, you too will find yourself in a position where people see you. They really see you and who you are, your authentic self and the extraordinary opportunity being offered today."

LGBT rights attorney Kate Kendell applauded the appointment, Newsom's first to the state's high court.

"I love it. I think it's fantastic," she said. "To see this justice representing the Black and gay communities is for every young LGBT person in California to be able to look to that court and see him or herself and know that the promise of justice is not empty, but real."