'Left Behind': Newsom Vetoes Unemployment Benefits for Family Caregivers

In a veto message, Newsom blamed the "significant new borrowing of federal funds" which he said the bill would have required, and which would have "[increased] interest costs borne by the state General Fund that were not included in the 2020 Budget." Newsom referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and said boosting protections and benefits for in-home caregivers "is critical" – but he insisted that any further protections "must be developed through the budget process."

"I have not stopped since Caleb died," Williams told KQED in the days after Newsom vetoed the bill. "It was bad when Caleb died, but at least I could seek employment. In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, I just feel like the governor turned his back ... Who is going to take care of these mamas now? None of this makes sense to me."

Kristina Bas Hamilton, legislative director of United Domestic Workers of America (UDW)/AFSCME Local 3930, said 85% of the people doing this work across California are women of color.

"We’re supposed to be about California for all," she said. "To exclude domestic workers and people working in homes dates back to slavery. There is no safety net."

Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager, who co-sponsored the bill, echoed Bas Hamilton.

Vetoing AB 1993 is a “missed an opportunity for California to right a historic wrong,” Kamlager said in a statement via email.

Kamlager added that “parent and spouse IHSS providers were excluded from basic worker protections long ago because labor performed by wives and mothers and especially labor performed by women of color was not valued by lawmakers.”

Providers are primarily “Black and brown wives and mothers who left careers outside the home to care for their disabled children and spouses," Kamlager said. "They deserve the basic protection of unemployment, just like every other IHSS provider.”

Kamlager wrote a Medium post in May telling the story of another mother in El Dorado, California.

Caregivers working these jobs often earn just above minimum wage.

“Unemployment insurance has never been more important for frontline-working Californians like us,” said United Domestic Worker (UDW) president and IHSS provider Editha Adams in a statement.

Williams, who lost her son four years ago, said she will keep fighting. She's started Babies So Special, a non-profit to help others going through similar situations to hers.

“We expected Governor Newsom to have the courage to lead by example and take action to break down systemic racism and sexism by signing AB 1993,” said Doug Moore, UDW executive director in a statement. “Instead he chose to leave caregivers behind.”

Resources for Family In-Home Caregivers:

Some IHSS workers may be able to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) if a child or spouse passes away due to the pandemic.

Babies So Special, Williams' non-profit is working to bridge the gap for other parents in need.

KQED's David Marks contributed to this story.