'Contentious' Scenarios Arise for Ballot and Presidency If Trump's Health Declines

Many people never develop symptoms after being infected by the coronavirus. But the seriousness of the disease is raising questions about what might happen if the 74-year-old president, whose age and weight put him at increased risk, falls seriously ill. What would happen, for instance, if he spends time in intensive care as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who is roughly 20 years younger than Trump — did earlier this year during his bout with COVID-19.

The U.S. system has several layers of escalation for such circumstances, Fortier says.

If a president is too ill to make a determination about their health, he says, "There's still a provision in the Constitution where you can have the vice president, a majority of the Cabinet, say it's time for the vice president to take over."

The most contentious situation, Fortier says, would emerge if the president thinks otherwise.

"Congress might have to decide whether to keep the president on, or to keep the vice president," he says. "So it could go further down the line, but, you know, that would be the more extreme version."

With the November election date looming, it would be "very difficult" to replace Trump on the ballot if he has to withdraw, says Fortier, who currently leads the government studies program at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The situation is more complicated than when vice presidential candidate Tom Eagleton was replaced as George McGovern's running mate in 1972 due to mental health issues, Fortier says. For one thing, that switch came during the summer. At this point, the 2020 ballots are already out.

"Could the president's name be removed from the ballot? I think it would be very difficult," Fortier says.

Other potential issues are tied to the Electoral College.

"In our election of president, we're really not voting for president, but we're voting for these electors in the Electoral College," Fortier says. "They are still there on the ballot, even if you don't see them in your state's ballot. They are behind those names."