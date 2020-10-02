'We're Tired of It': Glass Fire Continues Assault Amid Dry and Windy Conditions

The Glass Fire has destroyed more than 400 homes and commercial buildings across both counties, including 153 single-family residences in Napa County and 67 in Sonoma County, and continued to threaten more than 28,800 others. No deaths or major injuries have been reported so far.

About 80,000 people were under evacuation orders, which were expanded on Thursday.

By Friday morning, the fire was hovering on the outskirts of Calistoga in the hills above the Napa Valley. Fire crews scrambled to stave off the flames, which overnight had reached Highway 29, advancing further into neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city, causing "significant damage and loss," but not yet entering the city itself, said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning.

More crews and equipment were deployed in and around the town of 5,300 people, known for its hot springs, mud baths and wineries.

All of Calistoga and the surrounding area remained under mandatory evacuation orders Friday, where a hazardous layer of smoke continued to shroud the sky, preventing air tankers from attacking the fire from above.





"This our second time being evacuated as an entire city. First time was in 2017 for the Tubbs Fire, and that was the first time in our history since 1863," said Canning. "We're tired of it."

Regardless of where people stand on the root causes of the fires, he said, there's no denying that conditions in the region have changed dramatically.

"There is something different, there is something odd, there is something wrong, and it's year after year after year," he said.

Fire and public safety officials warned that more evacuations are possible, and asked residents to remain vigilant, stay out of evacuation zones and stop demanding that officers let them back into off-limit neighborhoods.





The National Weather Service's red flag warning of gusts of up to 30 mph and hot, dry air, remains in effect through early Saturday morning for the North Bay mountains. It also covers the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range, the Santa Cruz mountains and Los Padres National Forest, where the Dolan Fire is burning.

“It’s going to be a big firefight for us over the next 36 hours,” said Billy See, an assistant chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.