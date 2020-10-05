Prop. 15 Would Close a Corporate Tax Loophole. Here's How It Got There in the First Place

When anti-tax crusader Howard Jarvis barnstormed across California for Proposition 13 in 1978, he made it clear who the measure to slash property taxes was aimed at helping.

"The people that are being hurt are the elderly people on limited income who have spent all their life earning a home," Jarvis said in a KQED debate that year. "And the state is kicking them out in droves. And this is what this is about."

Voters overwhelmingly passed Prop. 13, but now, 42 years later, voters are being asked with Proposition 15 to undo a major loophole in that 1978 ballot measure which has allowed corporations to keep their property taxes artificially low for decades.

Jarvis was correct that with inflation pushing the value of homes in California through the roof in the 1970s, homeowners were seeing their property tax bills increase to the point where some couldn't keep up.

"People were losing their homes because of property taxes. People on fixed incomes, Social Security, who suddenly had their taxes double and triple, couldn't afford it. And it was causing a tax rebellion," recalls Randy Goodwin, who ran the "Yes on Prop. 13" campaign.