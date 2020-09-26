Northern California Braces for Power Shutoffs Amid Warm, Windy weekend

Firefighters and PG&E officials braced for hot, dry and windy weather in northern and central areas of the state this weekend that could fan the flames of several major wildfires or ignite new ones.

The company posted a power cut “watch alert” for Saturday evening through Monday morning, when forecasters said a ridge of high pressure will raise temperatures and generate gusty winds flowing from the interior to the coast.

PG&E, the state's largest utility, said it will continue closely tracking the weather to determine if it will be necessary to shut off power — known as a “public safety power shutoff” — to areas where gusts could damage the company’s equipment or hurl debris into lines that can ignite flammable vegetation.

On Thursday, PG&E said approximately 21,000 customers in northern Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties would lose power. It expanded the alert on Friday afternoon to include portions of Sonoma and Napa counties in the northern Bay Area, but didn't say how many homes could be affected.





When heavy winds were predicted earlier this month, PG&E cut power to about 167,000 homes and businesses in central and Northern California in a more targeted approach after being criticized last year for acting too broadly when it blacked out 2 million customers to prevent fires.

PG&E equipment has sparked past large wildfires, including the 2018 fire that destroyed much of the Sierra foothills town of Paradise and killed 85 people.