A Ray of Hope?

Even after California fully reopens, demand for gasoline is expected to be much less than before the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pre-COVID-19 boom times of 2019, demand for gasoline fell due to a variety of factors including the proliferation of vehicles with higher fuel efficiency.

In the midst of widespread shelter-in-place orders, California fuel consumption hit the lowest daily average since 1968 in April.

Sure, we still have fracking and old-fashioned dirty oil being pumped out of the ground in California – but Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to eventually cease sales of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks along with refineries shutting down or retooling to renewable diesel production give me hope.