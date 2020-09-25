In a First, 100 Mexican Firefighters Arrive in California to Help Battle Wildfires

About 100 wildland firefighters from Mexico arrived in California on Wednesday to assist with firefighting efforts in Sequoia National Forest.

Members of the five crews, who hail from 22 different states across Mexico, flew into San Bernardino International Airport, where they attended a brief welcome event and orientation before heading to the front lines of the Castle Fire in Tulare County, just south of Sequoia National Park. That fire is part of the Sequoia Complex that has already charred nearly 145,000 acres since late August and remains only 35% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service and CONAFOR, its Mexican equivalent, have long participated in joint training programs. But never have this many firefighters from Mexico come to the U.S. to assist in suppression efforts, according to Julissa Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service. The crews will work on the fire for at least 14 days, she said.

The Mexican crews were requested through the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates with foreign wildfire agencies during particularly overwhelming fire seasons.

“Fires do not have borders, fires do not have different languages and cultures,” Eduardo Cruz, the director of CONAFOR, said during Wednesday’s reception. “In the end we all speak the same language when it comes to fighting fire.”