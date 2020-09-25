Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 39 Points in California; Ahead in Every Region

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden prepare to square off in their first debate next week, a new poll shows Biden leading Trump in California by 39 points, 67% to 28% with just 5% of voters saying they're undecided.

That's even more than the 62% to 32% margin Hillary Clinton beat Trump in California by four years ago.

Biden's lead hasn't changed much since July, before the presidential conventions and Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate. He currently leads the president in every region of the state, including the more conservative Central Valley where he's ahead with likely voters by 55% to 40% and in the Inland Empire he's winning by 59% to 37%.

While Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly support their party's nominee, nonpartisan or independent voters also prefer Biden over Trump by a wide margin, 76% to 18%.