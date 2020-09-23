About Those Student 'Athletes'...

Wealthy, well-connected students got special treatment according to an audit that highlighted scores of "improperly admitted" students across the University of California system, including 55 at UC Berkeley.

Some of the most egregious examples (and best for cartoon material) were students admitted as student-athletes who "had little or no athletic skills."

It makes me wonder, if you were admitted as a student-athlete because of daddy's money, how weird do you feel showing up for your first day of soccer practice?