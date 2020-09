Vote. Just Vote.

In the face of a mishandled pandemic response that has led to 200,000 deaths in the United States and a very real possibility that the new Supreme Court justice about to be rammed through the Senate will help overturn the Affordable Care Act, this is likely the most consequential election in our lifetime.

Be sure you're registered to vote so you can be heard in the upcoming election – by mail, in person, in a mask or from your living room – just vote.