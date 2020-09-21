Lots of Drugs, Lax Oversight: Former SF Medical Examiner's Staffers Say Lab Analyst's Meth Arrest 'Just the Tip of the Iceberg'

Volk worked at the lab for 13 years, and during most of that time carried his own workload and got along well with his colleagues, two former co-workers said. But three years ago, his behavior began to change.

Sources close to Volk, including one who helped train him, said that he was chronically tardy, arriving to work hours late on multiple days of the week, and that he would disappear for hours in the middle of his shift.

Despite repeated complaints to management about how Volk was forcing other employees to pick up the slack, his erratic behavior appeared to former employees to go unpunished.

Volk was at one point required to clock in for his shifts, the sources said.

“It did not change the behavior,” one former employee said.

The employees were not aware of any other action supervisors took to address the problems with Volk.

Access to Drug Evidence Without Oversight

Volk was “highly favored” according to former co-workers, who said supervisors allowed him to work in the toxicology lab outside the normal work hours alone, including on weekends. Other lab employees were told they had to get approval in advance to do that and could not enter the lab alone.

One section of the toxicology lab contains cubicles and offices. Toxicologists perform tests in another section, and a third, glass-enclosed room holds evidence, including illicit drugs. The evidence room is locked, according to former employees, but anyone with a badge to enter the lab can open it.

“During the week there are plenty of people around who might observe someone going into the evidence stacks,” one source said, “but on the weekend, a person could retrieve drugs from evidence without being detected.”

Another source said that a security camera in the evidence room was not focused on the section where the drugs were kept.

Backlog of Controlled Substances

The scheduled destruction of drugs also fell by the wayside after Lemos’ departure, according to former staff.

“Pharmaceutical is actual evidence,” one former staff member said. “It wasn’t anything that was regularly tested by the lab, and ultimately just sat there and was an afterthought.”

The lab was moved to a new facility in 2017, and drugs that were no longer required to be stored were destroyed before the move.

That was the last time any drug evidence was destroyed, according to staff.

“It's been three or four years since anything has been tossed out,” one former toxicologist said. “We shouldn't have a room piling up full of illicit drugs. We know that there's a lure to having that kind of stuff on hand and we just don't want to hold on to it any longer than we have to.”

Workers said they repeatedly urged lab supervisors Rodda and Pearring to destroy the drug evidence that was years past the required date for storage. The task was “not a priority for the office,” they were told.

High Turnover

A number of high ranking people within the medical examiner’s office have resigned in the last decade over complaints of mismanagement and poor standards.

In 2013, death investigations were lagging, and some families were waiting six months to a year for results.

The office lost its accreditation with the National Association of Medical Examiners in January 2017.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek quit several years ago because, she says, the morale was low at the time and the credibility of the office had suffered.

“I left, because I saw that it was going to impact not just my work product, but my reputation,” Melinek said.

She continued: “The repeated problems are management problems. At some point, we have to either have a grand jury inquiry or someone has to look into the operations of the office and make major changes, because this seems to come up every few years.”

Following the arrest of Volk, Public Defender Mano Raju demanded a review of all criminal cases and convictions that relied on the accused lab analyst’s work.

“Justice simply cannot happen when the Medical Examiner’s employees — tasked with providing objective and unbiased scientific evidence and opinion — lack integrity,” Raju said in a statement on Sept. 11.

In a letter that same day to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, District Attorney Chesa Boudin estimated that Volk was involved in “testing, collection and preservation of evidence in more than 2,500 law enforcement investigations” comprised of 500 death investigations, 1,200 sexual assault cases and 800 DUI investigations.

A spokesperson for the district attorney said Monday that the office is still investigating Volk.

"Our office’s ability to prosecute cases is substantially undermined when individual law enforcement officers, or staff at the medical examiner’s office, engage in serious or potentially criminal misconduct,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement after Volk’s arrest.

Boudin requested a supplemental budget appropriation of $455,731 to “review every case this analyst was involved in to ensure that no conviction or punishment has been improperly tainted,” and to handle an anticipated surge of appeals of prior convictions.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin has called for a hearing to consider ways to restructure the medical examiner’s office to strengthen the integrity and efficiency of death investigations in San Francisco.

“There is no question that problems in the medical examiner's office have plagued San Francisco now for many years,” Peskin said. “It is time to bring about structural reform.”

Volk posted $10,000 bail that same day he was arrested in Utah and was released.

The San Francisco district attorney has not so far charged Volk for any crimes that may have occurred in the city.