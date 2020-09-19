KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Kamala Harris And Her Husband Make Stop Outside The Supreme Court
NPR

Kamala Harris And Her Husband Make Stop Outside The Supreme Court

Benjamin Swasey
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, stop at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2020, as the US mourns the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. - Ginsburg died September 18, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign.  (Camille Camdessus/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stopped outside the Supreme Court Saturday morning, following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Justice Ginsburg was a titan—a relentless defender of justice and a legal mind for the ages," Harris said in a tweet. "The stakes of this election couldn't be higher. Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court—for their health, for their families, and for their rights."

California lawmakers are pushing back on President Donald Trump's call to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice before the inauguration of the next president. 

Harris, of course, is not only Joe Biden's running mate; she's also a California senator who serves on the Judiciary Committee, which would consider a new nominee, should President Trump put one forward.

Sponsored

Read NPR's coverage about mourners gathering in front of the court here, and find all of NPR's coverage of Ginsburg's death here.