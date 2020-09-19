Hundreds Gather to Honor the Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Castro

Pastor Megan Rohrer led the assembled group in singing the folk song “Singing for Our Lives” by Holly Near. Rohrer, a transgender pastor who ministers in the Sunset district, said that when their wife told them the news, they were distraught.

“The feeling is just when you didn’t think you could have more fear and doubt about what might be happening next in the world, another thing happens and makes you wonder,” they said. “Not knowing what’s going to happen next becomes a source of fear once again.”

The evening’s impromptu program also featured two Hebrew prayers to honor Ginsburg, who was Jewish, on the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the start of Jewish New Year.

The Castro, a predominately LGBT neighborhood, seemed a fitting location due to the contributions the late justice made to that community.

“For the LGBTQ community — for us — elections and the courts are a matter of life and death,” said Senator Scott Wiener, who attended the gathering and ensuing march. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped create so much of the modern civil rights framework legally. There will never be another like her.”

The group of 200 swelled to more than 500 and slowly marched toward the site of Harvey Milk’s former camera shop on Castro Street. Wiener and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman along with activist Cleve Jones led the march, flanked by signs reading “RBG” and “We Won’t Let You Down, RBG.” Diners sitting outdoors on the busy street stopped to watch, with many applauding.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said he had “been a mess” since he heard the news. He said the Justice’s legacy “is very much up to us over these last two months,” stressing the importance of keeping Donald Trump from appointing Ginsburg’s successor.

That sentiment was echoed by Wiener, who called Ginsburg a “hero,” and emphasized the need to “fight to make sure Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell don’t steal this election.”

As for Rosenmoss, she pointed to her two daughters — one in medical school, one applying to law school — as carrying on Ginsburg’s legacy. More broadly, Rosenmoss gestured to the battles that Ginsburg fought “in her life to be an attorney and a mom and a married person. It’s really sad that we have to, every day, keep fighting those fights.”

Speakers urged those assembled to vote, stay politically involved, and organize in swing states. Many shared messages of hope for the future.

“Have her memory be a blessing and move forward to build a better country and a safer world,” said Jones. “That is what she would want us to do, and we all know that.”