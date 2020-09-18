Oakland’s Black Cowboy Association Wants You to Fill out the Census

Although there is a legal challenge underway that could extend the count another month, the cowboys, and the Alameda County census outreach workers partnering with them, weren’t taking any chances.

Wilbert Freeman McAlister, 79, the president of the group, looked the part, with a cream Stetson hat, aviator glasses and leather boots. One wardrobe addition: a black “Census 2020” mask.

McAlister said he hopes Oakland residents who come out to see his group might take notice and feel compelled to heed its call to fill out the census.

“They see us out there, feel that it must be important,” he said. “The cowboys are there! Why can't we just take time out?”

The group has been putting on a parade in Oakland every October for the past 46 years, honoring the role African Americans played in settling the West. This year’s parade had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Play a part in America. Play a part,” said McAlister, urging neighborhood residents to be counted. “That's for all people here in the United States, even immigrants, they wanna know about that as well. No one is going to jail. There's no binding situation here. Just feel free to let us know.”

Casey Farmer, who manages census outreach for Alameda County, says every household has by now received multiple mailings and reminder calls to get counted in the once-every-10-year survey. But in some neighborhoods, like this one in West Oakland, only slightly over half of residents have responded on their own volition.

Census enumerators are currently going door to door to reach the rest. As of Thursday, the Census Bureau field office covering Oakland, Berkeley and parts of Contra Costa County reported it had reached nearly 87% of non-responding households.