How To Talk About Death and Dying During a Pandemic

Zitter had a similar conversation with her own son on his 18th birthday by playing a game called Go Wish. The game helps families talk about their preferences around death, and the important things they want to hold on to throughout the course of their life.

"Like Evelyn, the last thing I want to do is think about my children dying," said Zitter. "It's just grim. It's horrifying. It feels in some ways like not what a mother does, right? A mother is supposed to focus on the positives, the weddings. We're not supposed to focus on the deathbed moments of a child. But asking open-ended questions is something you can and should do with your family. Just leaving space for more."

Zitter has conducted workshops on death and dying with teenagers. Just like sex education, she says, there should be a place for death education in high schools.

Andrew Rich: 'This Is Where I Want to Die'

Andrew Rich travelled to Sonoma early in the pandemic to celebrate his dad's 92nd birthday. During the visit, his father got sick. They didn’t realize it was COVID-19, and when his father had great difficulty breathing, the family decided to bring him to an emergency room. He spent two weeks on a ventilator and then died alone in the hospital, because COVID-19 rules meant no one could visit him.

Rich said that was not what his dad had planned when he imagined his death.

"If we could rewind the clock two weeks to that Sunday morning when he collapsed, if we could have put him back in bed and said, 'Dad, there’s the high likelihood that you have COVID and you're 92, what do you want to do?' He absolutely would have said, 'Leave me here. This is where I want to be. I want to be in this bedroom looking out in the valley. And if I die, this is where I want to die,'" Rich said.

"The best-laid plans can get completely upended in the face of fear and illness and symptoms and your family not being there with you," said Zitter, who recommends that families talk proactively about their wishes. "These conversations have to happen early and frequently. We have to get over the fear of talking about it and make it part of our family's conversations around the dinner table."

Zitter said that she is "very much committed" to critical care medicine and said that it is "in some ways miraculous." But Zitter says the medicine that keeps us alive should not distract us from the truth of our mortality.

"We've watched the rise of the hospital and the intensive care unit to the point that we've become enamored of the many interventions and treatments that we consider to be the offerings of our modern medical system," she said. "We've really lost the discriminating power and allowed ourselves to get completely distracted from making the preparations we need to face death, from thinking about our deaths and how we want to live, right to the end."

"This is really what palliative care is all about. It's about how people want to live their lives," Zitter said. "That informs how people want to die. But it really starts with how they want to live."

Resources

Here are things you can do to prepare, no matter your age or health.