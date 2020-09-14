Trump to Visit California for a Wildfire Briefing

With California, Oregon and Washington battling deadly wildfires that have incinerated some 5 million acres and killed at least 24 people, President Donald Trump will touch down in Sacramento Monday morning for what is expected to be a briefing by state and local officials on efforts to contain and manage a horrific natural disaster that is far from over.

Details of the visit were scarce as of Sunday afternoon, when the governor's office, Cal-Fire and the State Office of Emergency Services all told KQED that had not yet heard what was planned for the president's visit. But Sunday night the governor's office confirmed that Newsom will join fire officials who will be briefing the president before heading off on his own to visit an active fire site.

Trump, who said little about the wildfires as they burned out of control for weeks, noted in a tweet over the weekend that he would touch down in California after a weekend of campaigning in Nevada. In addition to California he also plans to visit Arizona Monday.

Once again, Sleepy Joe told the press they could go home at 9 A.M. Meanwhile, your Favorite President, me, will go to Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday. Don’t worry, we won’t be taking off Tuesday, either! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

In a statement released to media over the weekend, deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere said "the President continues to support those who are battling raging wildfires in a locally-executed, state-managed, and federally-supported emergency response."