CSU Campuses to Keep Classes Online Next Term

California State University, the country’s largest four-year public university system, said last week that classes at its 23 campuses will stay primarily online when the next term begins in January due to expected increases in coronavirus cases later this year.

“This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time,” Chancellor Timothy White said in a message to faculty, staff and 480,000 undergraduate students.

The system was among the first large U.S. universities to announce in May that most classes this fall would be online because of the pandemic. Now, less than 10% of courses like labs and other hands-on classes are being taught in person, and on-campus housing has been significantly reduced.

For students, especially those in San Francisco, the decision comes with significant pros and cons. "On one hand, I am extremely grateful — it’s very apparent as we have seen across the country, college-aged people cannot be trusted to make informed health decisions," said Siobhán Eagen, a senior at San Francisco State University majoring in journalism.

Eagen said she is grateful to be part of the CSU system, but she is also heartbroken. "The place I loved myself the most is in an educational setting. I loved being in school," she said. Her education has been important, especially as someone who faced homelessness and didn’t receive much family support.