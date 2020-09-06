Wildfires, Excessive Heat and Maybe Blackouts

“The lake is totally engulfed with smoke. You can’t hardly see in front of you,” Machado said. “The sky’s turning red. It looks like Mars out there.”

While some campers were rescued by helicopters, others made a white-knuckle drive to safety. Juliana Park recorded video of flames on both sides of her car as she and others fled down a mountain road.

“A backpacking trip cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire to evacuate #SierraNationalForest in time,” Park tweeted. “Grateful to the SNF ranger who led us down ... wish we got her name.”

The wildfire, named the Creek Fire, started Friday and by Saturday afternoon exploded in size, jumped the San Joaquin River and cut off the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, national forest spokesman Dan Tune said. At least 2,000 structures were threatened in the area northeast of Fresno.

The fire had charred more than 71 square miles of timber with no containment and temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees.

The heat wave is expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of the state through Monday. Temperatures broke records in San Francisco as well as other parts of the state.