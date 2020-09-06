Wildfires, Excessive Heat and Maybe Blackouts

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in the Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning Sunday amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and could lead to planned power outages.
The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began late Saturday and continued overnight. At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. Two campers refused rescue and stayed behind, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.