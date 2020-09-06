Creek Fire Traps Campers in the Sierra National Forest

The Creek Fire continues to burn in the area north of Shaver Lake, northeast of Fresno. The fire has spread to 36,000 acres and as of Sunday morning, it was 0% contained.

Fast-spreading wildfires sent people fleeing Saturday, with the Creek Fire trapping campers near Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest. The fires came as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts of state.

The wildfire exploded to 56 square miles, jumped a river and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, national forest spokesman Dan Tune said.