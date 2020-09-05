Kamala Harris Heads to Wisconsin to Campaign on Monday

For Harris, so far she has held a mix of fundraising and organizing events, along with local press interviews and one speech aimed at President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Leaning into her role as the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket, Harris has spoken with Black leaders and activists in events that aren’t open to the press, but she did not travel with Biden to Kenosha.

“She’s been on the road. She’s out herself,” Biden said Friday. “I talk with her almost every day. I speak with her and we work together and I have every confidence in her. There’s nothing about not campaigning together, it’s about being able to cover more territory.”

On Sunday, Harris is scheduled to be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union,” her first solo appearance on such a show since becoming the vice presidential nominee. She has not held a wide-ranging press conference since joining the ticket.

Democratic observers say Harris is so far complementing Biden in a way that’s expected for a running mate. It’s the role of the vice presidential nominee to boost the presidential candidate’s agenda, as Harris has done, and reach out to constituencies that may not be as natural for the nominee, said Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist who ran communications for Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence, for example, was chosen in part to help boost Trump’s support among evangelical voters, a key Republican constituency not originally seen as natural Trump allies. Harris, meanwhile, counters the 77-year-old Biden as a 55-year-old Black woman.

“They have similar values, but she also has had a different experience,” Finney said.

In private events over the past two weeks, Harris has met with Black leaders and activists to thank them for their support and motivate them as the campaign enters the final stretch. Last Saturday, Harris held one with Black women leaders who had urged Biden to choose a Black woman as his running mate and another with Black men, said Donna Brazile, a former head of the Democratic National Committee, who was on the first call, where singer Bebe Winans serenaded Harris with his song “Born for This.”

“We had a wonderful time just showering her with powerful energy for the battles ahead,” Brazile said.

Brazile said it will be important for Harris to get out for non-virtual events “where she can actually see the pulse of people,” but she said the digital organizing has created strong enthusiasm. This week, Brazile joined a video call with students from historically black colleges and universities as they spoke about how to boost Harris and hold campus voter registration drives. She’s also been invited by friends to join organizing groups of suburban women supporting Harris and marveled at the Harris-specific T-shirts and other merchandise people are creating and selling online.

“She did something to make the VP seem like a rock star and people are just donating,” Brazile said.

The campaign declined to release fundraising numbers for Harris’s events, but several organizers said on calls that interest in giving rose sharply when Harris joined the ticket. That’s despite her own presidential bid ending last year before primary voting began as she struggled to raise money. Biden raised a record $365 million in August.

In video calls featuring dozens of donors, Harris talks about Biden and their platform before taking questions on everything from the coronavirus to protest violence and what to do if Trump refuses to accept the election results. (“If he’s foolish enough to try a stunt like that, he will fail,” she said.)