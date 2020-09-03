KQED is a proud member of
One in Five Californians Know Someone Who Died of COVID-19
Nina Sparling
Cherri Murphy, a minister at Speak Life Ministries, speaks during a 'Stike for Black Lives' rally at a McDonald's restaurant on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on July 20, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Nearly 20% of Californians know someone who has died of COVID-19, a rate that’s significantly higher for people of color and low-income residents, according to a new poll from the California Health Care Foundation.

Among respondents, 10% of White people reported knowing someone who had died of the virus, while that figure rose to 29% for Latinx people, 28% for African Americans and 19% for Asian Americans. And 26% of low-income respondents of all races said they knew someone who had died.

Nearly a fifth of California residents knows someone who has died of COVID-19. (Courtesy of California Health Care Foundation)

Those rates are not surprising to Andrea Polonijo, a postdoctoral fellow at the UC Riverside School of Medicine, where she studies health disparities.

“We know that Black and Latinx populations have disproportionately been diagnosed with the virus and disproportionately have died of the virus,” she said.

Black and Latinx residents make up the majority of California’s front-line workers and many have had to continue working through the pandemic — often without appropriate personal protective equipment, she said. Workplace outbreaks have been a consistent source of exposure to the virus, from meatpacking plants and farms to construction sites.

“Every day when they go to work, they're putting themselves at risk of getting the virus or potentially dying,” Polonijo said.

The California Health Care Foundation surveyed 1,209 people in English and Spanish over five days in late August. Poll respondents were also asked how they felt about sheltering in place and reopening the economy, with seven in 10 people either strongly or somewhat strongly supporting stricter shutdown measures to slow the spread of the virus.

A majority would like to see more stringent rules in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Courtesy of California Health Care Foundation)

“That’s a clear message here,” said Kristof Stremikis, director of market analysis and insight at the California Health Care Foundation. “The vast majority of the state is saying public health before economic health.”

In addition to gathering data on how people feel about shelter-in-place orders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the poll asked about shelter-in-place related to specific outcomes. When asked if they would like to see stricter shelter-in-place rules if it meant fewer deaths, 85% of people said they would either strongly or somewhat support such measures.

“Californians are highly motivated, or highly supportive of stricter measures if they're going to specifically prevent deaths,” Stremikis said.

The survey also found stark demographic differences in who was most likely to support more stringent shelter in place rules if it would prevent additional deaths from coronavirus — with Black people the most likely to support stricter measures. 75% of Black respondents and 65% of Latinx people strongly supported that idea, while 54% of White people did.

Most Californians support stricter shelter-in-place rules if it meant fewer deaths. (Courtesy of California Health Care Foundation)

Stremikis said that may well reflect higher rates of infection and death in the Black and Latinx communities.

“This is particularly tragic for people with low incomes, as well as Black and Latino Californians,” he said.