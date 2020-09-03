One in Five Californians Know Someone Who Died of COVID-19

Nearly 20% of Californians know someone who has died of COVID-19, a rate that’s significantly higher for people of color and low-income residents, according to a new poll from the California Health Care Foundation.

Among respondents, 10% of White people reported knowing someone who had died of the virus, while that figure rose to 29% for Latinx people, 28% for African Americans and 19% for Asian Americans. And 26% of low-income respondents of all races said they knew someone who had died.

Those rates are not surprising to Andrea Polonijo, a postdoctoral fellow at the UC Riverside School of Medicine, where she studies health disparities.

“We know that Black and Latinx populations have disproportionately been diagnosed with the virus and disproportionately have died of the virus,” she said.

Black and Latinx residents make up the majority of California’s front-line workers and many have had to continue working through the pandemic — often without appropriate personal protective equipment, she said. Workplace outbreaks have been a consistent source of exposure to the virus, from meatpacking plants and farms to construction sites.