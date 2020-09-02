Baby's First Midnight Legislative Session

Highlighting the difficulties of being a working mom, Democratic Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland had to bring her 4-week-old daughter to the midnight end of the legislative session.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, had informed Wicks that even though proxy voting was allowed in some cases, she had to cast her vote in person — never mind the fact that she was still breastfeeding her newborn and there is a pandemic going on.

The rest is viral video history.

Rendon has since apologized to Wicks . . . let's hope with the cries of overtired newborns and stressed moms everywhere ringing in his ears.