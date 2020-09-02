Not Even Bay Area's Famed Artisan Creameries Spared From Pandemic’s Economic Toll

Among them was the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, whose food buyer, in an email wrote, “Well, things are not looking very good at all. We are all struggling, having to deal with major business loss. No cheese needed.”

The pandemic has devastated businesses across the country, with economic ripple effects felt by large webs of suppliers and employees.

Economist and financial author Nomi Prins said when one business gets slammed its suppliers and employees also take the hit, underscoring how tightly we’re all linked financially.

“There are a lot of different ripple effects throughout the chain, up and down,” Prins said. “And every single link in that chain is a human — a person or bunch of people.”

Among Gottreich’s cancellations: a more than decade-long standing order from Valette, a restaurant in the Sonoma County wine country town of Healdsburg. The restaurant’s move last March to only curbside pickups forced chef-owner Dustin Valette to furlough many of his three dozen workers and cut or cancel orders from nearly 30 suppliers — Bohemian Creamery included.

“We help support a lot of farmers and a lot of small independent contractors and a lot of very small producers,” Valette said recently. “So, it was really hard for us to basically reach out to them to say we don’t have a source for your products anymore.”

And as a result, Gottreich, also was forced to cut the hours of her employees and has also cut and canceled orders to her suppliers

That includes 27-year-old Mauricio Gutierrez of Petaluma. A ranch hand by day, Gutierrez had been funding his newly established goat dairy by selling 250 gallons of goat milk each week to Bohemian Creamery.

His 2020 business plan was to grow his herd and his customer base.

“After that,” he said, “I figured I was going to make some sort of profit and I was going to be able to leave my job and be full time with my own dairy.”

But the recent collapse of the dining industry and the subsequent blow to the creamery business forced Gutierrez to dry up his herd. And that means no incoming cash to feed 120 hungry mouths.

“Now, we have to feed the goats out of our own paychecks,” he said of the financial burden that he and his wife now carry. “So we gotta really cut back on whatever we use at home, just buy our necessities, because we have to make sure the goats eat every day.”

And if the economy doesn’t pick up soon, Gutierrez said he’ll be forced to sell off his entire herd and give up his dairy.

There is a glimmer of hope, however. At some restaurants that have recently opened outdoor dining areas, Valette among them, customers are slowly coming back.