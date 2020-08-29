‘Most Beautiful Place on Earth’: The Citizens Who Stayed Behind to Save Their Santa Cruz Mountain Paradise

Now the couple is patrolling, surveying damage, wetting down smoldering embers and putting out spot fires here and there. They’re also stripping brush and clearing roofs, trying to create natural fire barriers [defensible space] for their neighbors.

This week, after the fires receded from their neighborhood, Kuchler and Hanson drove past some of the homes that survived, amid charred manzanitas and madrones. A blanket of grey-white ash covers the ground where fire-resistant redwoods still stand tall.

“If we weren’t here, these houses that are here, none of them would be here,” Kuchler said.

During those first days of the firefight, the couple used their tractor to clear brush, and cut fire lines. They also commandeered their neighbor’s fully outfitted fire truck to quench the flames.

The couple said they saved ten homes in their neighborhood.

But the effort wasn’t without major risk. Hanson recounted a particularly perilous moment on a nearby hillside when they sprang into action to protect a group of vulnerable properties.

“This was all a wall of fire. The smoke was so thick, it was like acid," he said, gesturing to the area. "I could just feel my skin singeing, and my eyelashes burning, that’s when I said we can’t be here. I thought that we would die in here.”

That’s exactly the kind of scenario that Cal Fire is most worried about.

“The situation that they put themselves in, it’s a very dangerous position,” Edwin Zuniga, a Cal Fire spokesperson said. “We prioritize life over property. We don’t want anyone being trapped in a fire situation like that. We want them to evacuate.”

“We understand the frustration people had during that time,” Zuniga added, “and we were just completely stripped across the state. We’re sorry we couldn’t be there all at once.”

But Dave Gillotte, a captain with the L.A. County Fire Department who’s been in Bonny Doon working the blaze with his crew, said they’ve been able to collaborate with citizen firefighters.

“Some of the brigades that were here from the neighborhood had already put in lines,” he said. “They had tanks and pumps and they were working to do what they could. And they were, of course, overwhelmed in certain areas. So when we came in, we already had something to work with and we improved what they did, and we didn't have any issues.”

Despite the danger, Kuchler and Hanson say they were protecting more than just homes.

“I got a hold of the school teacher to say that ‘we saved your house,’ Kuchler recounted. “And she was just so joyful and happy. She was crying. And it was just like, ‘Wow, you know, we did that.’”

Without her home, Kuchler asks, “would she have been able to stay a teacher in this area?”

That’s something the couple, who met at San Francisco Pride over 20 years ago, is worried about: that the fabric of their tight-knit community will be changed by this fire.

Cal Fire’s preliminary damage map shows that over one hundred homes in Bonny Doon were likely destroyed in the fire.

Just down the road from the teacher’s house, the fire tore through two properties off of Shake Mill Road. All that’s left on one parcel is a lone chimney.

“This was a cute little cabin,” Hanson said, pointing to the remains, “No one’s really doing that anymore. There’s not little old woodworkers up here building their place in the 70s, and having weird hippie drum circles.”