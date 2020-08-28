It's No Joke

A Foster Farms poultry plant was ordered to shut down by Merced County health officials after the processor repeatedly failed to heed advice on COVID-19 testing and other measures.

Eight people who worked at the facility in Livingston have died.

The problems with the multi-billion dollar poultry company are not isolated to its Merced County plant.

California's acting chief health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, wrote in a letter to the company that, "of particular concern, other Foster Farms facilities in multiple counties are also experiencing outbreaks."

It's infuriating that because corporate headquarters did not implement the recommended health and safety precautions, people are dying.